Auditor-General’s report: Briefing for PAC tomorrow

Auditor General Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid said the Audit Department will give a briefing to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Parliament. ― Picture via Twiter/bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The National Audit Department will give a briefing to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Parliament tomorrow on major issues highlighted in the Auditor General’s Report 2018 relating to the federal government’s financial statements.

Auditor General Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid in a statement today said the briefing was a follow-up to the tabling of the report in Dewan Rakyat on Friday.

“This Report contains important matters such as confirmation on the Federal Government’s Financial Statements for the year ended Dec 31, 2018, Auditor General’s Certificate on the Federal Government’s Financial Statements and Financial Analysis on the Federal Government,” he said.

He said the report would be uploaded in the department’s portal at 10.15am tomorrow. — Bernama