Anwar reminds PKR to stay true to its original goals

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — PKR must be steadfast in its fight against corruption and poverty, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when reminding the reform-based party of its roots.

The PKR president urged members not to let the party’s message of justice and fairness be drowned out by racially-tinged remarks growing popular with rivals.

“We have a stance, for us, our narrative; the most important in the people’s welfare. That is why we cannot compromise, whether it is the plight of the Malays in Bayan Lepas, the Chinese in Gertak Sanggul or the Indians in the estates of Jawi, that is our problem.

“If there are any Keadilan leaders, be it Malay, Chinese or Indian who belittle the plight of the Indians in the estates of Jawi, or Chinese leadership in Keadilan, or thought the problems of the Malays in Bayan Lepas are not important, they do not deserve to be in the leadership of the party,’’ he said.

Anwar was speaking at the Penang PKR’s 20th annual convention held at Bukit Mertajam today.

PKR members have an important role to play in saving the country and must continue to fight for the people’s welfare, said Anwar.

Anwar also said he is not “apologetic” that his stance on equality led to claims he was no longer representing Malays and Islam, telling PKR members that their duty was to all Malaysians regardless of race.

Anwar also reminded fellow Muslims that Islam promotes peaceful dialogue rather than confrontation.

“Those without knowledge often called for war, they wanted to show their supremacy, they wanted to show them being heroes,’’ he said.