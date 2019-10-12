Keadilan Convention begins in Penang tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will hold its State Keadilan Convention beginning in Penang tomorrow, which will be followed by all the states in the following weeks.

PKR organising secretary-general Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said in a statement today that the conventions would give space to individuals from various background including the youths, women and academicians to give their views after one year of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government administration.

He said the convention in Penang would be held at the Dewan Ng Yam Huat, Bukit Mertajam from 8.30 am to 1 pm.

Among the leaders scheduled to speak at the convention are PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and party secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail. — Bernama