Dewan Rakyat Speaker: Communicate clearly to avoid issue of polemic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Clear communication between members of Parliament and media practitioners is important to avoid an exchange of polemic which is not beneficial, said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

He said the media has the ability to choose an issue and the capability of MPs to deliver clear public policy messages to minimise controversy.

He said a message presented clearly would not be easily manipulated.

“There are polemics in community today, but whether polemic is good or bad is not for me to decide but polemic arises from the failure to deliver messages clearly to the media,” he told reporters after opening “A Media and Politics Workshop in New Malaysia” at Parliament building today.

The workshop which is organised by Parliament and the Institute for Political and Democratic Reforms explained the positive relations between the media and politicians as well as the effective methods of communication.

The one-day workshop today featured former Media Prima Berhad chairman Tan Sri Johan Jaafar and former Astro Awani group chief-in-editor Suhaimi Sulaiman. — Bernama