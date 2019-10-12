Deputy minister: Registered organisations must give feedback on policies, programmes

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman (right) speaks to reporters in Putrajaya March 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

MUAR, Oct 12 — Registered organisations in the country must provide feedback to the government over the implementation of a policy to ensure the people benefits in the pulsating current of national development.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said the considerable synergy between the registered organisations and the government could benefit the whole society with the creation of a developed and prosperous country.

‘‘I am led to understand that until to date there are 200,000 parent organisations and branches registered with the Registrar of Societies (ROS) nationwide with two million members actively implementing numerous programmes and activities.

‘‘Registered organisations are the catalysts of development in a country and this role is manifested through the functions of the body as a group that plays an important role in helping the government to realise community programmes and activities and explaining to the people the policies and programmes implemented by the government,” he said.

He said this when launching the 2019 National Organisation Synergy (HiPER’19) Gathering at Dataran Tanjung Emas, here today.

Also present at the gathering, which was participated by 100 organisation, was the ROS director-general Masyati Abang Ibrahim. — Bernama