Govt to issue new Samurai bonds early next year at lower interest rate

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng tables Budget 2020 in Parliament October 11, 2019.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The government is expected to issue new Samurai bonds early next year, where the issuance size would be determined after further discussions with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the trust built by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the Japanese government via the JBIC, has once again seen it offer to guarantee an additional tranche of Samurai Bond.

“The bond offer is with an even lower interest rate of less than 0.5 per cent, compared to the previous rate of 0.63 per cent,” he said, when tabling the 2020 Budget, themed, “Driving Growth and Equitable Outcomes Towards Shared Prosperity” in Parliament here today. — Bernama