Police: Four ex-lawyers give statements in CBT, fraud investigation involving millions of ringgit

The four were among 21 former lawyers wanted by the police to assist with investigations into 39 cases dating up to seven years ago. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Four former lawyers provided their statements to the police today in connection to fraud and criminal breach of trust involving losses of tens of millions of ringgit.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Zakaria Ahmad said the four were released after recording their statements.

“Efforts to locate the others is still ongoing, and based on our intelligence, five of the former lawyers are found to be overseas.

“We will use the appropriate channels to obtain information, in addition to working with the Immigration Department and other agencies to assist with the investigations,” he told a press conference after attending a monthly assembly at Bukit Aman, here.

On October 3, the police released a statement saying the Commercial Crime Investigation Department was pursuing 21 former lawyers to assist in the investigation of 39 cases of fraud and criminal breach of trust committed over the past seven years.

In another development, Mohd Zakaria said a total of 34 individuals were arrested on suspicion of their involvement in illegal money lending activities, with 33 of them already charged in court.

“They are among 117 individuals who are being tracked down by the Bukit Aman police over their alleged involvement in the illegal activity, whose names were released in a press conference last week,” he added. — Bernama