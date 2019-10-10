Permaisuri Agong launches book on guide to ‘ulam-ulaman’ and nutritional value

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah launched the book titled ‘Ulam-Ulaman Khazanah Negara dan 1001 Khasiat’ in Kuala Lumpur October 10, 2019. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 ― Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today launched a book that contained information on a wide variety of ulam-ulaman (traditional salad) as the nation’s heritage and their nutritional value.

The book titled Ulam-Ulaman Khazanah Negara dan 1001 Khasiat was published by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) based on the idea of former Fama director-general Datuk Ahmad Ishak at the launch of the national-level ulam-ulaman campaign in 2017.

Tunku Azizah was received on arrival at a city hotel for the book launch by Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub, Fama chairman Ishak Ismail and its director-general Zainal Abidin Yang Razalli.

In her speech, Tunku Azizah also shared her experience of eating ulam-ulaman during her postpartum confinement.

“During that period, I ate ulam-ulam such as pegaga (Centella Asiatica), winged beans (kacang botor), and papaya and tapioca shoots. That was my food mainly when I was in my confinement.

“However, in all my cooking, besides these ulam, I also include local vegetables,” she said.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin said publication of the book was the ministry’s effort in developing the nation’s agricultural and agro-based industries, especially in increasing farmers’ income related to ulam-ulaman and local vegetables.

“These ulam have the potential to be a new source of wealth for entrepreneurs by exploring opportunities for commercialising this sector,” he added.

The National Health and Morbidity Survey 2015 found 94 per cent of Malaysians not consuming enough fruits and vegetables as recommended by the World Health Organisation.

The 284-page book that gathered 657 types of ulam is sold at RM370 (paperback) and RM400 (hardcover). ― Bernama