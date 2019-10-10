Khazanah’s divestment proceeds not to pay Putrajaya’s debts, says Azmin

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said Khazanah would usually use the proceeds from the divestments to undertake new investments as well as to pay back its debts that are almost due. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Proceeds from the disposal of Khazanah Nasional Bhd’s shares, assets and interests belong to the sovereign wealth fund and never will be used to pay government debts.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said Khazanah would usually use the proceeds from the divestments to undertake new investments as well as to pay back its debts that are almost due.

“The only payments that the government received from Khazanah are in the form of annual dividend and taxes,” he said during the question and answer session at Dewan Rakyat here today. — Bernama