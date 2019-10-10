IGP dismisses claims Jho Low hiding out in US

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador inspects a police squad at the Marine Police headquarters in Batu Uban, George Town October 10, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 10 — A report suggesting fugitive financier Low Taek Jho was hiding among Hollywood elites in the US was false, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said today.

The inspector-general of police insisted there was no way Low, or Jho Low, could have entered the country without alerting authorities there.

“I am certain he is not in the US, the border controls there, be it land, air or sea are very tight, I don’t think Jho Low is so slick that he could sneak into the US,” he said.

The IGP added that his agency knew where Low was and was in talks to secure his return to Malaysia.

“He is being protected by the country, as I’ve mentioned before. I believe he is still there,” he said.

“We have to be patient. I am negotiating with the country, it is my aim to bring him back soon,” he added.

When asked to name this country, Abdul Hamid declined.

“Let us continue our negotiations, he can be anywhere, maybe in Kazakhstan, who knows?” he said in jest.

The IGP stressed that it was crucial to bring Low back to Malaysia to stand trial for his criminal charges related to 1MDB.

Low has repeatedly been said to be harbouring in China, from where he continues to run his business interests in Hong Kong.

It was recently reported in an international online portal that Low had been spotted at a party in Los Angeles, California.

The site quoted unnamed sources who claimed to have seen Low attending a private dinner party at a producer’s house in the Hollywood Hills.

Last month, Abdul Hamid had said the police hope to bring Low back by the end of this year.

He revealed that the country providing protection to Low also had an extradition treaty with Malaysia.

He reportedly said police investigations found that Low was moving around freely and running his business without restrictions in that country.