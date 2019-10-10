Finance Ministry says have better idea what Malaysians want in Budget 2020

The Finance Ministry said the insight is based on 12 focus consultation groups involving over 7,000 Malaysians of all ages and backgrounds that were conducted with its minister Lim Guan Eng over the past few months. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Initiatives that will cut living costs, raise their quality of life and aid in times of trouble were the common desires listed by the majority of Malaysians across the board in a recent nationwide study undertaken by the Finance Ministry for its Budget 2020.

In a statement today, the ministry said the insight is based on 12 focus consultation groups involving over 7,000 Malaysians of all ages and backgrounds that were conducted with its minister Lim Guan Eng over the past few months.

“Youth respondents urged the government to ease opportunities in gaining vocational and technical employment, prepare incentives for trainees and apprentices to build their working experiences, as well as improving skill-building programmes,” it said in a statement today.

A majority of the respondents also want the government to increase initiatives which support the less fortunate, ensure balance development for all states, and prepare equal opportunities for all across race and religion, so as to achieve the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

“The government has analysed and paid attention to the feedback from the rakyat via the studies, as well as the engagement sessions leading up to Budget 2020.

"The tabling of the Budget tomorrow in Parliament will be broadcast live on mass media, as well as the Finance Ministry's official social media channels on Facebook and Twitter," said the ministry.

For Budget 2019 last year, the government allocated up to RM259.8 billion for management expenditure, and RM54.7 billion for development expenditure.