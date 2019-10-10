Exco: Johor to come down hard on e-waste polluters

Several e-waste recycling factories in Machap, Simpang Renggam that flouted the law were sealed earlier this week. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee’s office

JOHOR BARU, Oct 10 — The Johor government will not hesitate to take action against any electronic and electrical waste (e-waste) recycling factories in the state that pollute the environment.

Johor Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said e-waste operators are required to observe set regulations.

“Monitoring and enforcement by the enforcement agencies will be carried out to ensure that no activity is in violation of the law,” he said in a statement issued today.

His comments came after several government agencies took action against several electronic and electrical waste recycling factories in Machap, Simpang Renggam, following public complaints.

During the operation, several factories that flouted the law were sealed under Section 38(1)(a) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

Tan said he was informed of an integrated enforcement operation on the premises of e-waste factories in Machap involving the Simpang Renggam District Council (MDSR), Johor DoE, police, Immigration Department, Johor Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) and the Johor Water Regulatory Authority (BAKAJ) on Monday.

He said each enforcement agency involved took action under their respective jurisdictions during the operation.

“After the operation, Johor DoE officers confiscated all electrical and electronic waste found at the premises, that also included all pollution control equipment.

“An investigation paper will be prepared by the Johor DoE for subsequent legal action,” said Tan, adding that this was done under the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

Tan, who is also the Jementah assemblyman, said MDSR also filed a request with Tenaga Nasional Berhad to cut off power to the factories that violated the law.

In addition to that, the Johor Water Regulatory Authority (BAKAJ) also terminated supply to the premises.

“On the factories that did not adhere to foreign hiring policies, the Immigration Department also detained 107 illegal immigrants found working on the premises,” said Tan.

He said the operation was initiated based on public complaints regarding suspected air and water pollution by the factories.