Court fines Perak, Selangor firms RM40,000 each over workplace deaths

Telaga Setia Sdn Bhd managing director Chia Weng Chuen was fined RM40,000 for negligence after the death of one of the company’s workers. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 10 — Two local companies were fined RM40,000 each after their representatives pled guilty to workplace negligence that led to the death of their employees.

Telaga Setia Sdn Bhd managing director Chia Weng Chuen, 50, and Noble Distinction (M) Sdn Bhd shareholder,r who is also its administration executive, Cheong Kar Lai, 33, separately pled guilty before Sessions Court judge Norashima Khalid today.

The duo were charged under Section 15 (1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994, punishable with a maximum fine of RM50,000, or jail up to two years, or both, under Section 19 of the same Act for those convicted.

Solar installation firm Telaga Setia, which is based in Pinggiran Putra in Seri Kembangan, Selangor, was accused of failing to ensure the safety, health and welfare of its workers on July 12, resulting in the death of Rabin Khandekar at Choo Bee Metal Industries Sdn Bhd at Pengkalan Industrial Area here.

In the 8.50am incident, the 28-year-old Bangladeshi subcontractor was said to have fallen from a height of 9.9 metres while installing a mounting structure for solar photovoltaic systems and died at the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun here on the same day.

Noble Distinction (M) Sdn Bhd administration executive Cheong Kar Lai was fined a similar sum following the death of an employee. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Perak-based Noble Distinction was accused of failing to set standard operating procedures for its supervisors overseeing stone clearing, stone breaking and stone loading, which resulted in the July 1 death of Malaysian Loi Thiam Fatt.

The 56-year-old who worked as an excavator driver, died at about 7.20am from being crushed by stones from the hill at the Kampung Kepayang quarry site while loading work was ongoing.

According to the case facts, the loading work started at 7am without the presence of the supervisor, who only came to work at 8am on the day of the incident.

Occupational Safety and Health Department prosecuting officer Fazira Azita Abdul Rashid said that both deaths could have been prevented if the companies had followed the SOP.

Fazira requested the court to impose heavy sentences to ensure the companies will be more alert and careful in the future.

Both Telaga Setia and Noble Distinction were fined RM40,000 each in default six months' jail. The fine was paid.