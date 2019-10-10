After two years, JB cops nab child sitter suspected of sexually preying on sisters

The suspect is currently in police custody and has been remanded until October 15, pending investigations under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape. — AFP pic

JOHOR BARU, Oct 10 — A case involving two sisters who may have been sexually coached and raped by their relative two years ago came to light this week when their mother noticed their unusually erotic role-playing game.

The 35-year-old mother filed a report with the Setia Indah police station on Monday, which led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man in Kampung Melayu Majidee here by a team from the Johor Baru South Sexual, Women, and Child Investigations (D11) Division the next day.

A source familiar with the case told Malay Mail that the mother noticed that her two daughters now aged 10 and 13 were acting out an erotic role-play involving molest and sexual torture while playing with each other.

“Initially, when their mother questioned them as their actions were considered sexual in nature, they refused to answer but later gave in after being coaxed.

“The mother said that her daughters’ told her that a relative of theirs had forced them into erotic role-playing where they were sexually tortured and molested while temporary staying in the JP Perdana home two years ago,” the source said today.

The source said the mother also alleged that her two daughters complained that there was bleeding on their private parts after the incident, said to have happened in 2017 when they were at the home of the male relative.

“In addition to that, police are also investigating the claims that the suspect’s teenage son was involved in the heinous incident,” said the source, adding that investigators have not discounted that the incident was not a one-off occurrence.

According to the first source, initial investigations have shown the victims, then aged eight and 11, were in the care of their father’s cousin while both parents were working during the day.

At that time, the girls and the parents were temporarily sharing the same house as the suspect.

Malay Mail understands the girls’ parents have since divorced.

Another source said the suspect is not on the police wanted list and has no prior cases.

“The suspect is currently in police custody and has been remanded until October 15, pending investigations under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.

“The victims will be sent for a medical observation while police are still gathering evidence related to the case,” said the second source.