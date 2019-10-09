Seberang Jaya spa worker detained for staging robbery to steal over RM17,000 with boyfriend

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the woman was picked up on Monday night after the police found out the robbery was planned by the her boyfriend. — AFP pic

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Oct 9 — The police have detained a woman working at a spa here for lodging a false report of being robbed of RM17,360 belonging to her employer at Bandar Sunway, Seberang Jaya here on Monday.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the woman, 22, was picked up at about 8pm on Monday night after the police found out the robbery was planned by her boyfriend.

“Initially, the police received a report from the woman on the incident at about 11am yesterday (Monday) when she came out of a bank with the company’s cash to pay workers,” he said here yesterday.

He said the woman claimed her backpack was snatched by a man riding a blue motorcycle who came from behind when she was walking to the car from the bank.

“Further investigations found spa employee had made a false report on the robbery and the company money was used by the suspect for shopping with her boyfriend.

The woman has since been remanded for four days to assist investigations under Section 392 of the Penal Code for robbery. — Bernama