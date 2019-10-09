Deputy minister: Govt to implement Value Audit Management System next year

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh said starting next year, the value audit through iNSAN will be fully online to enable agency management to conduct value audits and prepare reports. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 9 — The Value Audit Management System (SPAN 2.0) will be implemented starting next year for more structured and effective public service value management, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh.

She said SPAN 2.0, which replaces the Valuation Management System (SPAN) implemented since 2007, covers three areas, namely Valuation Programme Management, Valuation using Valuation System (iNSAN) and value intervention.

Starting next year, the value audit through iNSAN will be fully online to enable agency management to conduct value audits and prepare reports, she said.

“It is hoped that from next year there will be no excuses for not implementing value management programmes at their respective agencies,” she said at the opening of the Public Service Value Management seminar, here today.

Developed by the Public Service Department (JPA), SPAN 2.0 adopts a psychological approach to the development of values and enhancing civic integrity in line with the strategic objectives of the National Anti-Corruption Plan 2019.

At the event, Fuziah also presented awards for Best Practices for Value Management to six organisations, namely the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry, Ministry of Housing and Local Government, the Selangor and Negri Sembilan Government Secretariats, the Immigration Department of Malaysia and the Petaling Jaya City Council.

The inauguration award was evaluated through four criteria: clean, efficient and trustworthy practices; value and ethics development management; value audit management and citizen involvement in value management. — Bernama