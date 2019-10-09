Cops to call up experts to assist in probe of Adib’s case

Prof Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid (centre) leaves after attending the inquest into fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s death at the Shah Alam High Court April 9, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Police will call up two experts who testified in the inquest into the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim to have their statements recorded to assist in further investigation into the case.

The two individuals are the United Kingdom-based senior consultant forensic pathologist Prof Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) physics specialist Dr Amir Radzi Ab Ghani.

Without giving out the details, Huzir said one of them was present at the police headquarters today to record his statement while the other expert will be called soon.

“During the inquest at the Coroner’s Court, 30 witnesses had been called up to testify and 28 of them were witnesses whose statements have been recorded by police.

“Police have also made appointments with several witnesses and will continue with our investigations (on Adib’s death) after receiving instruction from the Attorney General’s Chambers on Oct 4,” he told a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, Huzir also urged all parties not to speculate on the four suspects who were initially detained in connection with Muhammad Adib’s death.

He clarified that the four men were arrested for rioting, trespassing and causing damage at the MCT tower near a Hindu temple in Subang Jaya.

“There was a misunderstanding of the four suspects released in the case of Adib’s death due to misleading reports by local media,” he said, adding the four men were among the first six suspects arrested at the scene.

In addition, Huzir said only 10 individuals out of 66 people whose pictures were recently broadcast on the media had come forward to assist in the investigations.

The individuals are required to come forward before the police broadcast their pictures again, he added.

On Sept 27, the Coroner’s Court ruled that Muhammad Adib’s death was caused by two or more persons.

Muhammad Adib, a member of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station EMRS unit was seriously injured in a rioting incident at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, in USJ 25, Subang Jaya on Nov, 27 last year.

He succumbed to the injuries at the National Heart Institute on Dec 17. — Bernama