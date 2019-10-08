Witness: Isa Samad had RM100m signing authority on behalf of FICSB

Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad is seen at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, October 8, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The High Court here today was told that former Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad, had signing authority for RM100 million in investments, on behalf of Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd (FICSB), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Felda.

Former Felda director-general Datuk Hanapi Suhada, 62, said the FICSB board of directors had given both Mohd Isa and Hanapi the same authority, in their capacity as FICSB board members, during a meeting on June 25, 2013.

Reading from his statement on the second day of trial against Mohd Isa, 70, who faces one charge of criminal breach of trust and nine charges of bribery involving RM3 million, Hanapi, the fifth witness for the prosecution, said Mohd Isa had chaired all meetings of the FICSB board.

A former Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar and Umno vice-president, Mohd Isa is alleged to have committed the offences between April 29, 2014 and December 11, 2015, at Menara Felda, Platinum Park, Persiaran KLCC.

“All investments made by FICSB needed to be done within the investment authority limits set by the Felda Board for the FICSB board of directors,” Hanapi said, adding that he did not know why the RM160 million purchase of the Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites in Kuching, Sarawak, which had been approved at FICSB board level, was not submitted to the Felda board for its consequent approval.

Hanapi who held both positions of Felda director-general and FICSB board member from 2015 to 2017, added that it was the responsibility of the FICSB board members to have ensured that FICSB’s chief executive officer submitted a working paper on the purchase, to the Felda board.

Hearing before judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues. — Bernama