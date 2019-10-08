National Anti-Financial Crime Centre Bill tabled for first reading

The Bill was tabled for first reading by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The government today tabled the National Anti-Financial Crime Centre 2019 Bill to establish the National Anti-Financial Crime Centre.

The Bill was tabled for first reading by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Legal Affairs) Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

It is expected to be tabled for second reading during this parliamentary sitting that runs until December 5.

The Bill provides for the establishment of the centre to carry out activities relating to the prevention of financial crime.

The centre will coordinate and collaborate in integrated operation with the enforcement agencies in matters relating to financial crime and advise the enforcement agencies in related matters.

The centre is also to establish, administer and maintain a centralised data system relating to financial crime, in order to provide support for the integrated operation and to transmit information in the centralised data system to other government agencies or enforcement agencies. — Bernama