Ipoh City Council launches manual to cut short construction permit application process

Ipoh Mayor Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim delivers his speech at the launch in Weil Hotel, Ipoh October 8, 2019.— Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 8 — Developers here can now expedite their construction work as the Local Government Department has introduced the “Dealing With Construction Permit” (DCP) programme, which shortens the procedure and the application process under the local government.

Ipoh Mayor Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim said that the Ipoh City Council was among six other councils across the country which were chosen for the first phase of the DCP programme.

Ahmad Suaidi said that under the DCP programme, work procedures have been reduced from 38 to 10 while the application process, which includes the Certification of Completion and Compliance, has been shortened from 175 days to 59 days.

“The reduction of procedures, application process and time are very significant in this matter as adding or delaying any time in this work could cost extra money not only to the developers, but also the customers,” he said in his speech during the launching of manual management in acquiring DCP at Weil Hotel here.

“With this system in place, we believe the service provided by the city council will be efficient and the development in Ipoh will be rapid,” he added.

Ahmad Suaidi highlighted that the DCP is only focused on non-housing small scale construction projects such as petrol stations, shoplots, clubhouses and a few more.

Among other local governments who are currently involved in this programme are Johor Bahru City Council, Penang City Council, Seberang Perai City Council, Shah Alam City Council and Kota Bahru Municipal Council.