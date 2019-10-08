Gobind: Demand for residential broadband rises by 18 to 20pc

The demand for fixed residential and commercial broadband services rose by 18 to 22 per cent for the period from August last year to August this year, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The demand for fixed residential and commercial broadband services rose by 18 to 22 per cent for the period from August last year to August this year, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said the growth was achieved following the implementation of the Mandatory Standard on Access Pricing (MSAP).

He added that with the implementation of the mechanism, the number of fixed broadband subscription with the uploading speed of more than 100 Mbps rose eight-fold to 1.2 million subscribers in 2018.

“The outcome of the same initiative saw subscribers enjoying broadband services which were three times higher,” he said at an oral question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat Sitting, here today.

He was replying to a question from Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) who wanted the ministry to state the main successes of the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) since its launch last year and the focus or main projects in the short term in future, especially for 2020.

Commenting further, Gobind said the implementation of the MSAP had benefited more than 1.5 million broadband subscribers compared to the price charged before its implementation.

With the price reduction, subscribers for the initial package could now save RM50 per month or RM600 per year.

In addition, he said, beginning September 2019, Telekom Malaysia had also reduced the price for the Streamyx services for existing subscribers to RM69 per month from the previous package price which was RM110-RM160.

“With the price reduction, Streamyx subscribers could enjoy a savings of RM40.00 to RM90.00 per month or RM480.00 – RM1080.00 per year to at least 1.2 million subscribers throughout Malaysia,” he said,

Gobind said planning for NFCP projects had begun since the second quarter of this year which are now undergoing internal approval process of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and are expected to be implemented beginning next year.

Among the major projects planned and would be implemented under the NFCP are the construction of the new communications tower at 153 locations throughout the country for preparing 3G and 4G cellular service coverage.

In addition, the construction of new communication towers in about 500 locations nationwide for the provision of 3G and 4G cellular service coverage, connecting fibre optic network to 100,000 premises to improve quality and broadband speed in the suburbs and rural areas and the plan to provide and improve cellular and/or broadband coverage estimated at 151 Orang Asli settlement areas nationwide are also being planned. — Bernama