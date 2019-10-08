Family of Lahad Datu kidnap victim contacted for ransom

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said police were in contact with their Philippine counterparts and would not entertain any ransom demands. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 8 — A family member of one of the three Indonesian fishermen who were kidnapped in Tambisan, Lahad Datu, on September 23 has received demands for ransom, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah.

He said two calls were made to a sister of the victim on September 30.

“The sister who received the calls is now in Sandakan. The suspect has demanded a sum of money for the release of the three victims,” he told reporters after attending the Sabah police monthly assembly here today.

In the incident at about 11.50am on September 23, Indonesians Maharudi Lunani, 48, Muhammad Farhan, 27, and Samiun Maneu, 27, were kidnapped by seven armed men in a pump boat while fishing in Tambisan waters.

Omar said police were in contact with their Philippine counterparts and would not entertain any ransom demands.

“We believe the three kidnap victims are now in an unknown location in southern Philippines,” he added. — Bernama