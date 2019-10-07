Putrajaya spent nearly RM21m on PM’s official visits abroad

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad waves to the crowd after arriving at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Subang October 2, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The government spent almost RM21 million to finance the official visits of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad abroad between June 2018 and last month, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the expenditure covered 30 visits and included the expenses for the government officers who accompanied the prime minister on the visits as approved by the Cabinet.

“The detailed expenditure for the official visits abroad by the prime minister for the period from June 2018 to September 2019 totalled RM20,964,289.24,” he said.

Liew said this in a written reply to a question from Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad (BN-Parit Sulong). The written reply was posted on the official website of Parliament. — Bernama