Hishammuddin: Malay Dignity Congress an effort to unite community

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein speaks to reporters in Parliament October 7, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Malay Dignity Congress is an effort to unite Malays and stop politicking, said Umno’s Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

He said all Malay politicians regardless of affiliation should support the effort as it was for the good of the community.

“I think we have to move forward, looking at unity. I’m a Malay-elected representative from Sembrong and I have been very consistent with the issue of unity and it goes beyond party lines and the colour of your skin.

“It’s an effort to unite us. Enough politicking. I want to look forward. The country can only move forward if we unite. If we just play politics 24 hours among us, in the end, the victim is only the country and the people,” he told reporters in lobby of Parliament today.

The Malay Dignity Congress, which was attended by prominent leaders from both sides of the political divide, issued demands to the government that pertained to religion, politics, the economy, education and culture.

Separately, Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Azmin Ali who attended the congress yesterday said the government is prepared to listen to its demands.

“As a responsible government, we will listen to all Malaysians. The prime minister and ministers have dialogues and meetings with all groups.

“We will listen and see what the demands are, and some of them can and will be considered,” he said.