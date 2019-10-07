Anti-Fake News (Repeal) Bill re-tabled in Parliament

A commuter walks past an advertisement discouraging the dissemination of fake news is pictured at a train station in downtown Kuala Lumpur March 26, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The government today re-tabled the Anti-Fake News (Repeal) Bill 2019 in the Dewan Rakyat.

The government first tabled the Bill in September last year and it got past the Dewan Rakyat but was rejected by the Dewan Negara.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong re-tabled the Bill for first reading before Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Yusof.

Debate of the Bill for second reading is also expected to be done at this sitting of the Dewan Rakyat, which is scheduled to end on December 5.

The Bill seeks to repeal the Anti-Fake News Act 2018 (Act 803) which was passed by Parliament during the previous (Barisan Nasional) administration.

According to the Bill, copies of which were circulated to the media, it among others stated that the provision to repeal Act 803 was due to a change in government policy in that fake news can be tackled with existing laws.

“Laws like the Penal Code (Act 574), Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 (Act 301) and Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588). Therefore, Act 803 is no longer relevant,” it stated. — Bernama