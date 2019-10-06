Ex-minister Salleh: Yes, I applied to join PKR

Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak speaks at a launch event in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Former minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak confirmed today that he applied to join PKR, confirming rumours of his intention from before Malaysia Day.

Salleh, formerly a senior Umno leader, said that he would let PKR decide on his membership application.

“I have applied to be a PKR member online for the consideration of the party's leadership. I leave it to the party leadership to consider my application,” he said in a post on his blog today.

He pointed out that he quit Umno last December.

“I chose PKR as this party practises multiracial politics that is in line with my political stand and views and also the political situation in Sabah.

“As I have previously explained, I and a large part of Umno Sabah leadership made the decision to leave Umno in December 2018 in order to focus on Sabah's future,” the former communications and multimedia minister said in the blog post.

“I wish to help PKR in bringing the multiracial progressive politics that prioritises stability and moderation, especially in Sabah,” he said, adding that he believed PKR to be on the right track to saving the country from extremism amid race-based and extreme politics that could threaten Malaysia's unity and stability.

Salleh, a veteran politician who was formerly Sabah chief minister and had in the past served as Kota Belud MP, said he has always remained a moderate and progressive politician since joining politics.

“I believe the step that I take is the right step for myself, and I believe I can contribute towards Sabah's stability and prosperity specifically, and Malaysia in general, through my involvement in PKR,” he concluded.

Yesterday, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil confirmed receiving an online membership application from Salleh, but said this would be discussed and reviewed in PKR's political bureau's upcoming meeting.

Salleh left Umno for the United Sabah National Organisation (Usno), and is currently adviser of non-governmental organisation United Sabah Bajau Organisation (Usbo).

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had on September 17 attended Usbo's Malaysia Day event in Sabah.