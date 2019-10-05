‘Ops Parti Liar’ nets 17, including four teens, at drug party in Penang hotel

Timur Laut District Police Chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said the police carried out the raid after receiving information on the drug activities. — Handout via AFP

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 5 — The police have detained 12 men and five women, including four teenagers, who were in a drug party in two separate rooms in a hotel in Bukit Jambul, Jalan Bukit Gambir here early this morning.

Timur Laut District Police Chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said the police carried out the Ops Parti Liar after receiving information on the drug activities and raiding a room in the hotel at about 2.30am.

“In the first raid, the police detained six men and four women who were in the room, and we found eight packets of syabu weighing 15.06g and one packet of ketamine (6.86g), both worth RM3,288,” he told reporters here today.

He said all the drugs were found on the dining table and the police also seized apparatus to inhale the syabu in the room.

Che Zaimani said police also raided a second room on the same floor after detaining a man in the hotel swimming pool at about 3.45am and found five men and a woman in the room.

He said the police seized one packet of ketamine weighing 0.69g and an ecstasy pill worth RM130 on the television rack in the hotel room.

“All those detained were aged between 16 and 31 years, and investigations found four under-aged teenagers who were school drop-outs. Those detained were factory workers, car re-possessors, contractors, cargo workers, employees of garment shops, salespersons and self-employed,” he said.

He said urine tests found 11 men and three women to be positive for various types of drugs and further investigations were being conducted under Section 39A(1), Section 12(2) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

It is understood all those arrested had paid a certain sum of money to join the drug party organised by one of the suspects who were detained, and they obtained information of the event through a message on a social media application from their friends. — Bernama