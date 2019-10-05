Mujahid: No excuse for traders not to apply for halal certification

traders at the state level could register their businesses online before the application being processed by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim). ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

IPOH, Oct 5 ― Traders have no excuse not to apply for halal certification as it could be made online, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

He said traders at the state level could register their businesses online before the application being processed by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

“So the issue that it's difficult (to apply for halal certification) does not arise. Of course we want to keep the halal standard high, if they want to renew the halal certificate, we have to check again,” he told reporters at the launching of Ummatic Festival 2.0 at the Muhammad Al Fateh Mosque here last night. ― Bernama