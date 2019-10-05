More than 18 tonnes of rubbish collected during mega plogging challenge

Participants of the ‘Mega Plogging Challenge’ collected more than 18 tonnes of rubbish in Kangar, October 5, 2019 ― Bernama pic

KUALA PERLIS, Oct 5 ― More than 18 tonnes rubbish was collected by residents here in the Kuala Perlis State Assembly ‘Mega Plogging Challenge’ organised with the Kangar Parliamentary Service Centre.

Kangar Member of Parliament Noor Amin Ahmad said the success of the event follows one week when residents in the seven villages in the Kuala Perlis constituency collected rubbish in the competition.

Noor Amin who is also head of the Kangar PKR branch said programmes such as this could encourage village folks to work together to look after the cleanliness in Kuala Perlis which was a tourist destination before going to Langkawi Island.

The event was launched by Raja Muda Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail who was accompanied by his wife Raja Puan Muda Perlis Tuanku Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

The programme was also held in conjunction with the Kuala Perlis Open Day with the participation of 16 government agencies which organised an exhibition at Padang Semarak, Seberang Ramai here today.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin presented the prize of RM1,000 and a hamper to Kampung Seberang Alor which emerged champion of the challenge, collecting 1082.9 kilogrammes of rubbish.

Second and third places went to Kampung Pulau Ketam and Kampung Baru respectively, with each collecting 983.8 kg and 767.4kg rubbish. They took home RM500 and RM400 cash and hampers. ― Bernama