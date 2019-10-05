Fire and Rescue Dept has improved riot SOP, says D-G

Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said the improvements covered various aspects including personal protection, equipment, preparedness and training. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 5 — The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has improved its standard operating procedure (SOP) for riots or demonstrations to enhance the safety of all parties.

JBPM director-general Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said the improvements covered various aspects including personal protection, equipment, preparedness and training.

He said the SOP had been distributed to every state and sessions had held to explain the philosophy and interpretation of directives by senior operations officers to members and staff in a nationwide tour.

“Following the incident involving the late Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, we have set up a special independent committee within JBPM to investigate and look at the aspects of improvement including collaboration with other agencies.

“They (special committees) have presented the paper to JBPM’s internal authorities and there are several factors for us to improve include public order for the safety of all parties,” he told reporters after closing the JBPM 2019 Director-General’s Cup Football Championship at Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Stadium, today.

Earlier, at championship, Perak emerged victorious after defeating Sabah 3-1 in the final this morning followed by Terengganu in third place. — Bernama