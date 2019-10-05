EC chief moots integrity branch to check power abuse, corruption

EC chairman Datuk Azhar Harun says the Malaysian democracy is severely lacking in oversight, rendering its institutions prone to corruption and power abuse. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Oct 5 ― Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Azhar Harun proposed today a robust check-and-balance mechanism to be formed as part of an extended integrity branch in the doctrine of separation of powers.

Azhar told the inaugural Malaysian Law Association of the Pacific conference on constitutionalism here that the Malaysian democracy is severely lacking in oversight, rendering its institutions prone to corruption and power abuse.

He cited the commission he leads as an example, noting that the electoral regulator was effectively free to execute policies without accountability, and how this has led to serious constitutional breaches that weakens democracy.

“I would like to propose a robust check and balance institution in order to have check and balance,” he said at a roundtable discussion on the importance constitutional structures and institutions.

“In the EC, this check and balance does not exist. The EC makes is given the power to make a first recommendation; it is also the one to make objections and adjudicate its own recommendations.

“Imagine: it makes the recommendation but [is also the sole authority to] object to its own recommendation,” he added.

MORE TO COME