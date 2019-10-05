DPM urges youth to equip themselves with skills, emotional intelligence

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail urges the younger generation to continue to develop their soft skills, strengthen their moral values as well as religious beliefs to become an ethical person. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Oct 5 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has urged the younger generation to equip themselves with technical knowledge, soft skills and emotional intelligence to face future challenges.

“Communications, being agile and having the ability to evaluate and adapt are skills that are considered important today.

“As such, I urge the scholarship recipients (younger generation) to continue to develop their soft skills, strengthen their moral values as well as religious beliefs to become an ethical person,” she said when launching Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB)’s My Brighter Future (MyBF) sponsorship programme at Politeknik Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah here yesterday.

Present were TNB chairman Tan Sri Leo Moggie and TNB president and chief executive officer Amir Hamzah Azizan.

Meanwhile, Dr Wan Azizah lauded the MyBF programme describing it as a proactive measure to help families from the low-income group get out of poverty status.

“I was informed that TNB would expand the scope of MyBF programme to students in Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions, Malaysia Technical University Network, polytechnics and community colleges.

“It is an appropriate measure as many students from the B40 group will further their studies in the institutions,” she said. ― Bernama