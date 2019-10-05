Cops seize contraband cigarettes worth RM16.3m in Klang

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the suspects were found with 97,650 cartons of cigarettes of various brands during ‘Op Asap’. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 ― Four local men and two Bangladeshi men were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of involvement in a syndicate distributing contraband cigarettes worth RM16.3 million around Klang.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the suspects aged between 26 and 53 were found with 97,650 cartons of cigarettes of various brands during “Op Asap”.

He said the operation was carried out following a public tip-off.

“Also seized were a Mitsubishi Triton, Toyota Vios, Perodua Myvi, four lorries, a van and three containers,” he said in a statement. ― Bernama