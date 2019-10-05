Apology to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad

OCTOBER 5 — Malay Mail published a story earlier today under the headline “No one to escape if GST returns, says Dr M”, which contained errors.

It has been brought to our attention that we had inadvertently misunderstood Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s reply during the press conference following the launch of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030, and subsequently misreported what he said.

The prime minister was actually referring to the tax system in his replies and not GST as reported.

Malay Mail apologises for the mistake and confusion that may have resulted from the earlier report.

We have since published a new story titled “Dr M says government to refine tax system” that more accurately reports what the prime minister said.