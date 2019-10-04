Young man falls to death after accidentally locked in apartment in Kuala Terengganu

Kuala Terengganu Police chief ACP Abd Rahim Md Din when contacted confirmed the incident, saying it was classified as sudden death. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 4 — A young man’s attempt to exit his house through the kitchen balcony after he was accidentally locked in, ended in tragedy when he fell from the third floor of the Sri Kolam Flats on Jalan Dato Isaac here today.

In the incident which occurred at 2.15 pm, Muhammad Khaizuran Izzuddin Zulkifli, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene due to head injury.

According to the victim’s brother, Muhammad Izuan Zulkifli, 33, during the time, he and seven other family members had gone to visit another family in Rhu Rendang, Marang.

“However, at around 12.30pm, (Muhammad) Izzuddin (victim) called to ask if I had accidentally taken his house keys, because he wanted to go out for Friday prayers.

“We had left the house at about 8am, and at the time, he (Muhammad Izzuddin) was still asleep. So I had locked the grill for safety purposes,” he said when met at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital’s (HSNZ) Forensics Unit here today.

Meanwhile, Kuala Terengganu Police chief ACP Abd Rahim Md Din when contacted confirmed the incident, saying it was classified as sudden death. — Bernama