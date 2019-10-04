Maszlee: UEC task force needs more time to complete final report

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said the task force still needed to carry out more engagement sessions with stakeholders including members of the Parliament (MPs). — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 4 — The Unified Examination Certificate Task Force (PPDUEC) has sought for the postponement of submitting its final report to the government until the end of the month, said Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

He said although the report was supposed to have been completed in July, the task force still needed to carry out more engagement sessions with stakeholders including members of the Parliament (MPs).

“The PPDUEC has said that in order to produce a comprehensive study, it requires more engagement which will take time,” he told a press conference after launching the Save Leukemia Kids Mission fund and the Leukemia Malaysia Fund here today.

According to the statement by the Education Ministry today, the task force still had another 20 per cent of work that had to be carried out before it could present the report.

PPDUEC chairman Eddin Khoo was quoted in an interview with an online news portal on Wednesday as saying that it had sought the postponement due to several factors.

He said the task force would hold a meeting with MPs on October 16 to get their feedback on UEC before the final report was presented. — Bernama