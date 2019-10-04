Canadian man arrested for molesting Australian woman on bus in Sabah

The suspect claimed trial when he was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code for outraging the modesty of an Australian woman in the Magistrate’s Court today. — iStock.com pic via AFP

BELURAN, Oct 4 — A 69-year-old Canadian man has been arrested by the police for allegedly molesting an Australian woman in a bus in Telupid near here on October 2.

Beluran District Police Chief Supt Kasim Muda said the incident happened about 1.47am when the 21-year-old victim sat beside the suspect in the express bus while travelling from Kota Kinabalu to Sandakan.

He said the victim only realised when the suspect put his hand inside her clothes and touched her thighs as well as her inner clothing.

“The victim scolded the suspect for what he had done and that had caused a commotion before the bus driver changed the suspect’s seat,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Kasim, the suspect claimed trial when he was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code for outraging the modesty of an Australian woman in the Magistrate’s Court here today.

The court fixed November 5 for the trial of the case. — Bernama