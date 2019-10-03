Tok Mat: Umno to delay general assembly until after Tanjung Piai poll

Mohamad said Umno was still considering alternative dates for the assembly initially scheduled for November 13 to 16. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Umno will reschedule its general assembly from its current dates to avoid clashing with the Tanjung Piai by-election on November 16, deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said today.

Mohamad, also known as Tok Mat, told Malay Mail the party was still considering alternative dates for the assembly initially scheduled for November 13 to 16 but has not made a decision.

“We are looking at new dates if possible, suitable dates so that it won’t clash with the by-election.

“We do not have specific dates yet but there are a few, and then we also have to look at regional holidays because some states have their own public holidays,” he said when contacted.

When pressed, he only said it would be within the year but definitely not before the by-election.

He also dismissed the idea of holding the Umno general assembly in Tanjung Piai itself, affirming the venue would remain at the Putra World Trade Centre.

“Of course, if it is before (the by-election) we don’t have the time,” he said when asked if the general assembly would be set post by-election.

“I think once we have got the date, it should not cross over to next year. It should be before the year end,” he said.

The Election Commission announced on Tuesday that the by-election will be held on November 16, with the Nomination Day set for November 2 and early voting on November 12.

Yesterday, Umno’s fellow Barisan Nasional component party, MCA, announced the postponement of its annual general meeting which falls on Nov 2-3.

The Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election was triggered by the death of its incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, from a heart attack last month.