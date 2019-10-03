Muslim leaders must uphold people’s trust, says Abang Johari

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg arrives for the closing of a seminar on mosque and surau leadership in Kuching October 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Oct 3 — Muslim leaders must uphold the trust given to them and administer the state with full responsibility, said Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg.

He said, as a Muslim leader, he had been taught to treat the people equally regardless of their religious beliefs.

“I have been entrusted to take care of the people in Sarawak... administering and lifting the dignity of the state are regarded as a form of ibadah (religious duty).

“If a leader has integrity and practises good governance, Insya Allah (God willing) our state will become a developed state by 2030,” he said in his speech at the closing of a seminar on mosque and surau leadership here today.

As such, Abang Johari said the state government established the Unit for Other Religions or Unifor in 2017 as part of efforts to look after the needs and interests of non-Muslims in Sarawak. — Bernama