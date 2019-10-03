Melaka man charged with causing hurt to daughter, 10, after belting her across the face

The man was charged with beating his daughter above her left eyebrow with a belt at a house in Taman Pisang Mas Jaya Gadek on September 21. — Reuters pic

ALOR GAJAH, Oct 3 — A man was charged in the Sessions Court here today with voluntarily causing hurt to his 10-year-old daughter last month.

The 42-year-old man pleaded guilty after the charge was read out before judge Ahmad Sazali Omar.

However, the court did not hand down the sentence, pending a medical report on the victim.

The man was charged with beating his daughter above her left eyebrow with a belt at a house in Taman Pisang Mas Jaya Gadek here at 12.30am on September 21.

The charge, under Section 324 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the same law.

Deputy public prosecutor Rohaiza Zainal appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented.

The judge set bail at RM12,000 in one surety and ordered the accused not to approach the victim.

The court fixed November 5 for submission of the victim’s medical report. — Bernama