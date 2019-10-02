Sabah, North Kalimantan agree to cooperate to tackle human trafficking at the border

TARAKAN (Indonesia), Oct 2 — North Kalimantan has expressed its commitment in addressing smuggling and human trafficking activities on the border with Sabah.

Governor of North Kalimantan Dr.It.H.Irianto Lambrie said this would include working with Malaysia to establish new border checkpoints at Simanggaris in North Kalimantan and Serudong in Sabah.

He said the preparations of infrastructure at the checkpoint in Simanggaris were being actively carried out by the Indonesian Border Management Agency.

“Like Malaysia, Indonesia is also committed to dealing with smuggling and human trafficking at the border between Kalimantan and Sabah and Sarawak,” he told reporters after receiving a courtesy call from Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal here today, in conjunction with Mohd Shafie’s three-day visit to Balikpapan and Tarakan.

He said there were currently four checkpoints on the border between Kalimantan and Sabah and Sarawak.

He said the posts were located in Sei Nyamuk, Long Midang, Long Nawang and Labang.

“At present, smuggling of prohibited goods is still ongoing and needs to be addressed by both countries through close cooperation,” he said.

According to Mohd Shafie, the state government had given a similar stand to cooperate closely with Indonesia in dealing with smuggling activities on the Sabah and Kalimantan border.

He said he was confident that the checkpoint at Serudong in Sabah would be completed in the near future.

He said the addition of checkpoints along the border with Kalimantan was important so that the revenues of both countries were not lost due to smuggling activities.

“We want the proceeds of the country to boost the economy and not for smuggling activities,” Mohd Shafie said. — Bernama