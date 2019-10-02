Police to trace elephant tusk transporter or buyer

Veterinarians and officers from the Sabah Wildlife Department conduct a post-mortem on the dead elephant. — Picture courtesy of Sabah Wildlife Department

KALABAKAN, Oct 2 — Police will trace the transporter or purchaser of tusks of the brutally killed pygmy elephant in Sungai Udin, Dumpas near here recently.

Tawau district police chief ACP Peter Umbuas has not ruled out further arrests being made regarding the case.

Further investigations indicate a syndicate is involved. We need to carefully identify the transporter or buyer of tusks,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters at the site where the elephant tusks were hid in Felda Umas cooperative land, about 71 kilometres from Tawau city.

Police were led to the location where the tusks were hid by one of the suspects and it was 10 kilometres from where the elephant was killed.

“The suspect is the one who sawed off the tusk from the elephant that was killed before concealing it,” he said.

The preliminary report, said police today arrested six men, five locals and an illegal immigrant in a raid carried out under “Ops Bersapadu Khazanah” at Felda Umas and Ladang Dumpas between 12.20am and noon today.

Meanwhile, Peter said there would be no compromise when it came to a killing of a human being or wildlife.

He said police launched “Ops Khazanah” to deal with the elephant case. — Bernama