Police report made on Facebook posting insulting Selangor Sultan

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have received a report on an posting by Facebook account holder Nga Kor Ming Super Fans Page recently which allegedly insulted the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the report was lodged at the Section 6 Police Station in Shah Alam at 11.15am yesterday.

“A police report was lodged by an aide of Sultan Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah at his instruction, and police have accepted it.

“The report referred to a statement made by the account holder insulting the Sultan in the Chinese language,” he told reporters at the closing ceremony of a police graduation programme at the PDRM College in Cheras today.

A posting on the Facebook account Nga Kor Ming Super Fans Page which had allegedly incited the Chinese community to protest against Sultan Selangor had gone viral on Sunday.

The posting followed the Sultan’s instructions that road signs in Shah Alam currently in Chinese words be replaced by road signs in Bahasa Malaysia. — Bernama