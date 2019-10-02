PM to launch security and public order policy tomorrow

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will launch the Security and Public Order Policy tomorrow. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 2 — The Security and Public Order Policy (DKKA) that will be launched tomorrow contains six key pillars in ensuring that the country’s security and public order are maintained.

The policy, which focuses on current issues that threaten public safety and security, is scheduled to be launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) here.

Home Affairs secretary-general Tan Sri Alwi Ibrahim said the six core areas of the policy were to uphold the constitutional dignity, the rule of law and the country’s key institutions; to enhance the governance and integrity of security enforcement agencies; and to strengthen security and border controls.

The other three core areas are to secure public safety and security; to combat the abuse of drugs; to protect the country’s assets and targets, he told reporters at his office here today.

He said the policy was the initiative of the KDN in an effort to streamline existing procedures and replace the Internal Security Policy.

DKKA is a comprehensive policy for safeguarding public safety and order, thus ensuring the well-being of the people and the survival of Malaysia as a peaceful, prosperous, sovereign and respected nation in the world, he said.

He said the DKKA, which was supported by 21 strategies, was developed through a cross-referencing method with the Buku Harapan: ‘Membina Negara Memenuhi Harapan’, ‘Kajian Separuh Penggal Rancangan Malaysia Kesebelas, Wawasan 2020 and Dasar Keselamatan Negara.

Alwi said the DKKA with the theme ‘Public Safety and Peace: Shared Responsibility’ emphasised specific aspects of the rule of law and focused on strengthening the image and performance of security enforcement agencies.

“The most important thing in this policy (is) that we want to make sure that this policy is adopted by agencies and departments under the KDN.

“The KDN needs support and collaboration across the ministry and outside the ministry so that it can have the best impact on security,” he said.

Alwi said DKKA was not only the responsibility of the enforcement agency but also the responsibility of the community.

He added that a special core of the DKKA was set up to address drug abuse and distribution, which was still a major enemy of the country and contributed to other social symptoms. — Bernama