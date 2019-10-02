Cops say will recall detained individuals if new lead found in Adib’s case

Senior Assistant Commissioner Mior Faridalathrash Wahid speaks during a press conference at the Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur September 26, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Police will recall 12 individuals who have been previously detained to facilitate the investigation into the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim if a new lead emerged.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department D5 (prosecution and legal division) principal assistant director SAC Mior Faridalatrash Wahid said the 12 individuals were detained earlier to assist in the investigation and they were released on police bail.

“The police will continue with the investigation and if there is any other evidence to support (the investigation), the police will recall them,” he said at a press conference in Bukit Aman today.

Asked about the possibility of the 12 individuals fleeing, he said there was no reason for them to flee because the investigation found no clear evidence to link them to the incident.

“I don’t see the issue of them feeling because the police have carried out the investigation and found no clear evidence to link these 12 individuals to the incident.

“So there is no reason for them to flee overseas and I urge everyone not to release any information as the investigation is underway,” he said.

On Friday, the Shah Alam Coroner’s Court ruled that Muhammad Adib, 24, died after he was assaulted by two or three unidentified people during a riot in the vicinity of a Hindu temple in Subang Jaya last year.

Following the verdict, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the police would take appropriate action to investigate and identify those involved in the death of Muhammad Adib. — Bernama