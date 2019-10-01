Shafie: Petronas, Pertamina can form good collaboration

Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said a collaboration between the national petroleum companies of Malaysia and Indonesia, namely Petronas and Pertamina, could make them among the world’s most important players in the industry. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

BALIKPAPAN, Oct 1 — A collaboration between the national petroleum companies of Malaysia and Indonesia, namely Petronas and Pertamina, could make them among the world’s most important players in the industry, says Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said the two neighbouring countries, as well as Brunei, were the major oil and gas producing countries in the region, and he agreed with Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s view of Petronas and Pertamina having a good cooperation.

“This resource (oil) is not available in many places, for example in Thailand, it is not available in Vietnam, not available in India, not even in China and the Philippines,” he told reporters after visiting Pertamina Refinery Unit V in Balikpapan here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shafie said he would also meet with Petronas president Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin to look at the steps necessary for the betterment of the country, as well as Sabah.

He is currently leading a delegation from the Sabah state government on a three-day visit Balikpapan (East Kalimantan) and Tarakan (North Kalimantan) which ends tomorrow. — Bernama