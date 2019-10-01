Sanglang assemblyman still in critical condition, transferred to Alor Setar Hospital

Sanglang assemblyman and Perlis PAS commissioner Mohd Shukri Ramli who collapsed on Sunday night while giving a talk.

KANGAR, Oct 1 — Sanglang assemblyman and Perlis PAS commissioner Mohd Shukri Ramli who collapsed on Sunday night while giving a talk and was subsequently warded at the Coronary Care Unit at Hospital Tuanku Fauziah here, was transferred to Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah in Alor Setar this afternoon.

Perlis PAS information chief Dr Saifizi Saidon said Mohd Shukri is receiving further treatment at the hospital, with only immediate family members allowed to visit.

Saifizi urged everyone to pray for his recovery.

Meanwhile, PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin told reporters that Mohd Shukri was still in a critical condition. — Bernama