Sabah deputy CM to Putrajaya: Listen to our recommendations on shared prosperity vision

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 26 — Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau today said that the state government supports Putrajaya’s vision of shared prosperity, but it first wants the government to hear its recommendations.

“We need to create more wealth and investment, but how? The federal government must listen to the recommendations and suggestions from Sabah.

“For example, we said we needed to strengthen security on the east coast, which includes relocating the Lok Kawi army camp there. So listen to us, and do it,” he said, pointing out that there was another kidnapping of three fishermen in the area this week.

He also said that the current naval base in Sepanggar, just north of Kota Kinabalu, would be better off serving the east coast and its current location could be repurposed as a free trade port zone.

“It is actually the perfect location for industrial activities. We could make it a free trade zone,” he said.

Tangau said it was imperative that the government not just listen to the state’s wishes, but also follow through with action.

“You said you will do it, so do it. Don’t wait for the budget announcement, just do it. Fulfil your promise,” he said.

He was referring to election pledges and discussions that took place between the state and federal governments to reinstate Sabah’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963, which includes a 40 per cent return of revenue which has not been adhered to for many years.

Tangau earlier chaired a roundtable discussion on palm oil downstreaming activities and said that the industry is facing a lot of logistical, connectivity and infrastructural challenges.

Among the issues highlighted was the lack of efficient port service, which he said was due to the delay in the RM1 billion allocation given by the federal government during the previous administration.

“RM1 billion was supposed to be used to improve and upgrade Sepanggar port, but we haven’t got it till today. We want it done so we can lengthen the wharf, deepen the port and buy cranes. This will help us attract more investments and vessels,” he said.

Other proposals that he heard of included doing away with a 30 per cent export rebate on crude palm oil to encourage domestic processing of raw materials for the downstreaming industry instead.

The proposals will be compiled and sent to his ministry before he brings the matter to the Cabinet for discussion and approval.