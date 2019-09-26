MetMalaysia: Rain caused by cloud seeding not harmful to health

A Malaysian Air Force officer observes the progress of saltwater release in a military aircraft during a cloud seeding operation in Subang September 19, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — People need not worry about rain brought about by cloud seeding operations as it is not injurious to health, said Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Jailan Simon.

He said MetMalaysia used the wet seeding method by dissolving sodium chloride or cooking salt in water and used the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) aircraft.

“People do not have to worry about the rain affecting their health. In the wet seeding process, saltwater is sprayed into the cloud to form a nucleus and attracts water vapour in the clouds to form raindrops.

“This method is more suitable for cloud seeding for wide-areas and uses larger aircraft (RMAF) as it carries a relatively heavy saltwater tank,” he told Bernama here today.

In addition, Jailan said MetMalaysia also used a dry seeding method called ‘hygroscopic flares’ placed in a special place on the wings of the aircraft.

He said the hygroscopic flares were suitable for use in low-lying areas and used smaller aircraft such as the Cessna type.

“MetMalaysia has only used (dry seeding method) once during the haze in the Klang Valley recently,” he said, explaining the rain on Tuesday and yesterday had nothing to do with cloud seeding operations.

Jailan said currently, MetMalaysia has suspended cloud seeding operations due to natural rainfall over the past two days.

He said during this haze season, six cloud seeding operations were conducted — three times in Sarawak (Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Sarikei, Betong and Sri Aman) and three times in the Peninsula (Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Perak, Kedah and Penang).

In the meantime, Jailan said cloud seeding was also done to increase the water level of dams for water supply or for agriculture.

“For example, during the dry season, we are often asked to do cloud seeding in agricultural areas such as the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) to raise water levels in the Muda and Pedu dams for agricultural purposes.

“MetMalaysia is also frequently asked to help with cloud seeding to improve water levels at dams in states with water supply problems,” he said. — Bernama