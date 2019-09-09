Agong graces birthday awards investiture ceremony

Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah inspects a guard of honour at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur September 9, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today graced the investiture ceremony for federal awards and honours held in conjunction with the official birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

His Majesty arrived at Istana Negara here with Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, and welcomed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

His Majesty then inspected a guard-of-honour mounted by four officers and 103 men of other rank from the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment, led by Major Mohd Shaiful Amir Omar.

In conjunction with the official birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong this year, a total of 795 individuals will be conferred federal awards and honours.

Of these, 42 will receive their awards today.

The investiture ceremony is the first after Al-Sultan Abdullah was installed the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 30. — Bernama